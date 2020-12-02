The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of The Travelers Companies worth $169,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

