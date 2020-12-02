The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

