Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 448,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.