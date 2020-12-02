Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $523.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $512.00 to $523.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

