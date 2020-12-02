TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

