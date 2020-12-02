Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.40

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 101398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

