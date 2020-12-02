Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RTRX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

RTRX opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $527,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,426,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

