Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 4,284,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 611,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $20,175,000. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,246,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Trine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE)

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

