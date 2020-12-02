Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

