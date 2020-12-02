Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $921,309.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

