TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.25. TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. is based in Fredericton, Canada.

