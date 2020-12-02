TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $37,233.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 9,730,656,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,675,089 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

