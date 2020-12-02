TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, WazirX, IDEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $301.59 million and approximately $93.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00159515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00892424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00455637 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 301,577,153 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Zebpay, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Koinex, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, IDEX, Crex24, Kuna, HBUS, Upbit, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

