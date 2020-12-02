Truist Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aaron’s by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 435.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

