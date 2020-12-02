Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Truist Financial worth $163,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

