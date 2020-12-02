Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,800 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 381,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

PSP stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

