Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 206 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.67 and its 200 day moving average is $452.87. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.