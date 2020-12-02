Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 4,170 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sysco were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,238,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,209,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

