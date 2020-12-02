Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

