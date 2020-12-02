Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 195 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

