Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 417 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $367.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. 140166 lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

