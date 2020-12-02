Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Infosys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 500.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.