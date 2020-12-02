Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Align Technology by 134.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 15.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $508.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.