Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $180.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

