Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.06 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

