Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $268,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 80.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $238.65 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average of $244.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

