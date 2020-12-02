Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $537,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

