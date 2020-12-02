Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $755,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $173.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

