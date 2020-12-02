Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 472.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $207.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.81 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

