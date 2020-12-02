Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $302.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $305.14.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.