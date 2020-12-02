Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

