Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $267,000 in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 360,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $210.69 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

