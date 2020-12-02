Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,377,000 after acquiring an additional 48,836 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 726,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $366.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.