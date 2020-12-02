Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,125 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 139,228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 57,934 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,111 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,227 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,987. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

