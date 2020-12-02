Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 575 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

