Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.