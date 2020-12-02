Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 604 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 604 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $385.97 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.50 and its 200-day moving average is $339.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

