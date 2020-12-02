Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,075 shares of company stock worth $41,972,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

