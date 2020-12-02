Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HP were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

