Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Anthem were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

ANTM opened at $313.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

