Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

