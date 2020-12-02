Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

