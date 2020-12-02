Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

