Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

