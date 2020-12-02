Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 10,927 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.