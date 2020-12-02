Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 125 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

NYSE PAYC opened at $415.71 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $422.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,367,620. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.