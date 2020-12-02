Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,405 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.39.

MU stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.