Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 24,770 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

