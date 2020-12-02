Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 335 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.