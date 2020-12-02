Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 78 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

